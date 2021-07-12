AccuWeather: Persistent storminess continues in Midwest, Northeast
As the workweek begins, showers and thunderstorms will continue to drench many of the same areas that experienced downpours and severe weather over the weekend. AccuWeather Global Weather Center – July 12, 2021 – Deadly, severe storms wreaked havoc across central and eastern portions of the United States over the weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say the stormy weather will be in no hurry to wind down early this week.www.northcentralpa.com
