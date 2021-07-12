Cancel
Free meal programs to continue

Cafeteria worker Cathy Piluso hands out free meals at Bensalem High School in Bensalem, Pa., Thursday, March 19, 2020. Pennsylvania reported another big jump in confirmed coronavirus Thursday. The state Department of Health reported that cases topped 180, up 40%. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Pennsylvania K-12 schools will have the option of continuing free, nutritious school meals during the 2021-22 school year, the Pennsylvania Department of Education announced.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food & Nutrition Services released a group of waivers and eligibility guidelines that allow schools to offer the meals without determining eligibility based on the student’s household income.

“I’m grateful to the USDA for (its) commitment to combating hunger throughout this pandemic,” said Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “I encourage schools to take advantage of these waivers, which help ensure learners across Pennsylvania continue to have access to free, nutritious meals.”

Participating schools will operate under the Seamless Summer Option and will receive a higher federal reimbursement rate per meal.

Schools that elect not to serve free meals through the SSO will determine eligibility for free and reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program, using federal income guidelines. The annually updated income eligibility guidelines for the 2021-22 school year have been released by the USDA.

The new eligibility guidelines went into effect July 1 and allows schools and other institutions and facilities to determine eligibility for the National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program, the Special Milk Program for Children, the Child and Adult Care Food Program, the Summer Food Service Program and the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer.

To apply, households already receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families need only include the SNAP or TANF case numbers on their applications if not notified of their automatic eligibility by the school.

Any household enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children may qualify for free or reduced-price school meals and should complete a Household Meal Benefit Application. Other households can find more information on Pennsylvania’s COMPASS website.

