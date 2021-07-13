Cancel
Florida State

NEWS: Florida Mayor Recommends Masks Be Worn Again Indoors

By Kelly Oliveros
disneyfoodblog.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of things have changed at Disney World and all over the world over the past few months when it comes to mask wearing and other pandemic-related rules and regulations. And the situation with the pandemic itself continues to shift and adjust. Recently, we’ve taken a look at the latest COVID-19 case numbers in Florida and shared news about how COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Central Florida. Today, the Mayor of Orange County (part of Disney World is located in Orange County), provided an update on the county’s COVID-19 numbers and his recommendations.

