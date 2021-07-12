Cancel
State tally of COVID vaccinations cut by 500,000

By John Finnerty CNHI State Reporter
New Castle News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state Department of Health quietly reduced the number of people believed to have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by about 500,000 over the weekend, while also increasing its total of people fully vaccinated by 64,000. The numbers include people in 66 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. They...

