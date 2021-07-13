Kandi Burruss’ Ex Was Dating a Member of Destiny’s Child When She Wrote This Hit Song
Many people today know Kandi Burruss as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But before she was a reality TV star, she was a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter. Kandi Burruss first burst on to the scene in the 1990s as part of the R&B group Xscape alongside Tiny Harris and sisters Tamika and LaTocha Scott. The group released their debut album Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha in 1993, which was eventually certified Platinum with over one million records sold. Their following two albums also received Platinum certification.www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0