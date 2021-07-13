Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Dr. Kyle Scarborough - What's Going Around - Lightheadedness

yourconroenews.com
 15 days ago

Lightheadedness is very common, and is caused by many conditions. It may be benign, but can also be a warning sign of something more serious. Anything that reduces flow of blood, oxygen, or sugar to the brain can lead to lightheadedness. Drops in blood pressure are often caused by dehydration, especially during our Texas summers. Patients on blood sugar or blood pressure medications, especially diuretics, are more susceptible to lightheadedness. More serious causes include anemia, blockages in the carotid arteries, a weak heart or irregular heartbeats such as atrial fibrillation.

www.yourconroenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Tests#Lightheadedness#Blood Sugar#Seizure#Ekg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

Your Back Pain May Be a Sign of This Larger Health Problem

Over 65 million Americans have suffered a recent back pain episode, and it’s one of the most common health issues for adults. But while it can often be related to any number of factors — physical exertion, age, and genetics, to name a few — you shouldn’t always blow it off as just a minor inconvenience. In fact, in some cases, back pain could be a sign of something more serious, like a kidney problem.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Hypertension: Which first-line medication is best?

Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) are approved medications used in the treatment of hypertension. ACE inhibitors are more commonly prescribed than ARBs. A recent study compares the effectiveness, safety profiles, and side effects associated with each group of medicines. as first-line medications in the treatment...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Don't Go Here Even if It's Open, Experts Warn

This wasn't the way the summer was supposed to go. More than six months after the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccines—and a sharp drop in COVID-19 this spring—cases are rising in all 50 states, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant infecting unvaccinated people. Although the vaccine has proven highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, it's still possible to contract COVID if you've been vaccinated, and many vaccinated people are wondering if they should rethink their plans to resume normal life (tossing the face masks, eating in restaurants, attending indoor events). Some experts say, yes, you should—and there are a few places you shouldn't go. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthabc27.com

What’s Going Around: Hand, foot and mouth, stomach bugs, summer colds

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports more viruses this week. They saw a lot of swimmer’s ear, some inner ear infections, increased impetigo cases, hand, foot and mouth disease and a stomach bug with vomiting and diarrhea. There have been very few cases of COVID-19, but the...
Saint Louis County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Keith Roach: What's the source of cracking sound in ear?

Dear Dr. Roach • About two or three months ago, I got a cracking sound in my right ear, and it hurts off and on. This happens several times a day, both day and night. I saw my doctor, who said it was nothing. He told me to take Sudafed two times every 24 hours. It does let up when I take it. Can you help ease my mind? — M.M.
Healtheasyhealthoptions.com

Is your thyroid causing your cholesterol trouble?

If you’re living with high cholesterol, your doctor has likely prescribed statins. But treatment with statins has come under fire — for good reason…. For starters, there’s the effect statins have on muscle cells, causing the pain anyone that’s taken them knows all too well. The drugs can also threaten your kidneys, even leading to diabetes — not to mention the potential to double your dementia risk!
Healthokcfox.com

What's Going Around: viral respiratory illnesses

These typically present with fever, cough, sore throat, headache and trouble breathing. What should I do if I have these symptoms or my child does?. Consider Covid testing - delta variant is presenting with sore throat, headache, and runny nose. Keep patient hydrated and fevers under control with Tylenol/ibuprofen. When...
Diseases & Treatmentsdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Diabetes and NAFLD

If you have diabetes, you’re likely aware of the risk of certain complications, such as heart disease, nerve damage, and kidney problems. What you may not be aware of is another complication: non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Learn more about this lesser-known diabetes complication, along with steps that you can take to avoid or even reverse it.
Diseases & Treatmentsdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Neurodegeneration Responsible for Cognitive Decline in Diabetes

Diabetes can lead to a reduction in cognitive function by promoting neurodegeneration — the destruction of neurons (nerve cells) in the brain — independently of certain other ways that diabetes can affect the brain, according to a new analysis published in the journal Neurology. Researchers have long known that diabetes...
Healthobesityhelp.com

Sugar and Cocaine: The Impact on the Brain’s Dopamine Pathways

Sugar and Cocaine: Sugar continues to be in the news for all its adverse effects on the body and the brain. For many, sugar is a reward substance, a treat for good behavior, an escape from negative stressors, and a final exclamation point after a great meal. However, even though many crave those tiny crystals, are we really addicted to them? Further, can it be as strong of an addiction and realistically be compared to cocaine?
Diseases & Treatmentsrecordargusnews.com

FOR YOUR HEALTH

Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that can lead to vision loss and blindness. It’s usually caused by abnormally high pressure inside the eye. This can damage a nerve in the back of your eye called the optic nerve. Glaucoma may not cause any early symptoms. Many people don’t know they have it. That’s why it’s important to have […]
Healthhngn.com

A Guide to Protecting Your Eye Health

Most people underestimate the importance of good vision until they experience an issue. However, people who take their sight for granted will have a greater risk of eye conditions in later life, such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration. If you're guilty of neglecting your peepers and want to...
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Hyperlipidemia

Hyperlipidemia is characterized by high levels of lipids in the blood, including cholesterol and triglycerides. Cholesterol is a fatty, waxy substance made by the liver, and your body needs it to perform several essential functions. On the other hand, triglycerides are the most common type of fat in the body....

Comments / 0

Community Policy