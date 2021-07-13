Dr. Kyle Scarborough - What's Going Around - Lightheadedness
Lightheadedness is very common, and is caused by many conditions. It may be benign, but can also be a warning sign of something more serious. Anything that reduces flow of blood, oxygen, or sugar to the brain can lead to lightheadedness. Drops in blood pressure are often caused by dehydration, especially during our Texas summers. Patients on blood sugar or blood pressure medications, especially diuretics, are more susceptible to lightheadedness. More serious causes include anemia, blockages in the carotid arteries, a weak heart or irregular heartbeats such as atrial fibrillation.www.yourconroenews.com
