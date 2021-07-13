Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

COVID-19 booster shots: What you need to know

By Claudia Rupcich
ABC 15 News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Top US Health Officials are discussing getting COVID booster shots ready after Pfizer requested authorization for a third dose of its vaccine. The company met with the FDA Monday, after announcing a booster shot will be needed in the next 12 months. According to the latest data from...

Arizona State
