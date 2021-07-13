COVID-19 booster shots: What you need to know

(CALMATTERS) – A little more than three weeks after California fully reopened, the state’s coronavirus positivity rate has tripled from 0.7% to 2.1%, COVID hospitalizations have risen 34% and the highly infectious Delta variant is accounting for an increasingly large proportion of positive cases. But the pandemic is now primarily raging among unvaccinated people: The Bay Area, one of the most highly vaccinated regions in the world, didn’t report a single COVID-19 death from Sunday through Tuesday — the first time three consecutive days passed without a COVID fatality in more than 15 months, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. In San Diego County, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated residents make up 99.8% of deaths, 99.88% of hospitalizations and 99.1% of cases. Statewide, only 0.0003% of the more than 19.5 million Californians fully vaccinated as of June 23 died from the virus, CalMatters’ Barbara Feder Ostrov reports.