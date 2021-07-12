Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Top 7 Sea Vegetables For Dogs – And Their Health Benefits

By Joanne Keenan
dogsnaturallymagazine.com
 17 days ago

Sea vegetables, seaweeds and sea grasses are valuable additions to your dog’s diet. They are as nutritious for your dog as they are for you. Sea vegetables describe all different types of edible algae and marine plants … though they are usually called seaweed. Common sea vegetables include kelp, kombu, wakame, arame, dulse, nori and irish moss. They can grow in the sea, lakes and rivers, but those from the sea are most common in the human diet. In fact, many freshwater varieties can be toxic.

www.dogsnaturallymagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Sea Life#Heart Health#B Vitamins#Irish#Chinese#Japanese#Flucoxanthin#Cancer Prevention Brown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Health
News Break
Pets
Related
Lifestyledailypostathenian.com

Surprising benefits of vegetables for all ages

By now, you probably know how I love my vegetable gardens. And our salad garden, salsa garden, relish garden, and pizza garden here at the senior center is flourishing. We are enjoying the benefits of our vegetable gardens this summer. And just today, Dennis Caldwell brought in a bounty from his garden to share with everyone.
Nutritionmyfitnesspal.com

An essay on why eating vegetables is NOT necessary for health

There's no *known* essential nutrient in vegetables that you can't get elsewhere. Science has been discovering new essential nutrients throughout my lifetime, not to mention beneficial nutrients. Betting it isn't done discovering yet. His comments on studies showing benefits from vegetables (but not similar supplements) suggests that mine might be a good bet.
RecipesWTOP

Tomatoes: Health benefits and recipes

I say tomato — you say tomahto! Even though I eat tomatoes practically 365 days a year, I always look forward to summer when they’re in season. There is something about when their color gets deeper and their taste sweeter, that I am beyond happy. Technically tomatoes are a fruit,...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
Food & Drinksverywellfit.com

Sauerkraut Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits

Sauerkraut, meaning “sour cabbage” in German, is a tangy slaw of fermented cabbage. Though it’s known as a German national dish, the practice of fermenting cabbage dates back to ancient China. With a simple recipe that often uses only shredded cabbage and salt, this zesty condiment is very low in calories. Meanwhile, as a fermented food, it’s an excellent source of probiotics—the good bacteria that help your microbiome thrive.
Animalsdogsnaturallymagazine.com

7 Ways Oil Of Oregano Can Help Your Dog

If you haven’t heard of oil of oregano, you’re missing out. It can help fight some of the most common health problems in dogs including ear infections, yeast infections and even cancer. And it can do it without the harmful side effects of conventional antibiotics and antifungals. Keep reading for...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Effects of Drinking Green Tea, Says Science

Tea, in all of its varieties, is well-known as being one of the healthiest beverages you can have. In fact, besides water, it's the second most widely-consumed beverage throughout the world and is well-touted for its numerous benefits. Green tea, in particular, is well known for having a few incredibly health benefits—but have you heard of these secret effects of drinking green tea before?
Cass County, MNBrainerd Dispatch

How to keep tomato plants healthy and happy

America’s gardeners love tomatoes. The homegrown tomato consistently tops the vegetable popularity chart, as gardeners strive to keep plants healthy and the fruits blemish-free. My wife, Mary, and I are no exception to the tomato growing frenzy. Each year we plant about 30 tomato plants, eating what we can and...
NutritionLa Crosse Tribune

Sue Leifer: Soy offers several health benefits

While most researchers agree that more investigation is needed, recent studies show several possible health benefits of soy foods. Soy is a good source of isoflavones which appear to work with certain proteins found in soy to protect against cancer, heart disease and osteoporosis. Soy protein may help reduce insulin resistance, kidney damage and fatty liver in people with diabetes. Some studies suggest soy may be helpful in blood pressure and cholesterol management.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Boiled Eggs, Experts Say

A hard-boiled egg can be a good source of protein that takes the edge off hunger, but the new "boiled egg diet" takes things a little too far. That's what two dietitians believe, as a restrictive new weight-loss trend is said to be gaining momentum on social media. What exactly is the boiled egg diet? Here's important insight you should know.
Hair CarePosted by
Ladders

5 foods that will make your hair turn prematurely gray

While you might be aware that grey hair can form as a result of genetics or stress, you might not know that there are certain foods that can cause grey hair if eaten too often. Oranges. Oranges are generally great for you, as they’re full of vitamin C, have a...
NutritionWiscnews.com

The many health benefits of watermelon

A delicious summertime treat and a favorite picnic basket staple, watermelon also offers some surprisingly good-for-you health benefits. And because it’s 92 percent water, it’s a refreshing source of hydration to cool you down when the temperature outside soars. Thirsty? According to watermelon.org, consumers can usually count on getting about...
Food & Drinksecowatch.com

Top 5 Health Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar

When most of us think of vinegar, we think of cleaning supplies, or maybe a tang to add to a salad or marinade. We rarely think of vinegar as a component to good health, but some studies suggest that apple cider vinegar, in particular, may have benefits when added to your diet.
Fitnessbetternutrition.com

Tuna for Weight Loss, Energy, & More!

The first time it dawned on me that tuna fish might be the greatest weight-loss food ever was about 30 years ago when I first started working as a floor trainer at the Equinox Fitness Club in New York. There was a bodybuilder there who was trying to get in “contest” shape for an upcoming event, and during the two weeks leading up to the contest, I saw the tiny bit of remaining fat he had on his muscular frame virtually disappear. I asked him what he was eating. “Tuna and vegetables,” was the answer.
Nutritionnewyorkcitynews.net

The Health Benefits of Hemp Seed

Struggling to find a diet that works for you? Hemp seed could provide the nutritional pick-me-up you have been looking for. The modern world is hectic. We spend most of the day rushing from one task to the next, without really considering the toll on our health. As more and more of us join the rat race, it is becoming evident that none of us are getting the nutrients that we need. This cannot continue if we want to make it to retirement.
Healthdoctortipster.com

The health benefits of aromatherapy

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) Aromatherapy is a complementary treatment where essential oils are used to enhance relaxation and boosts mental sharpness. The essential oils are concocted by distilling volatile oils from different flowers, leaves, and barks of plants.
Gardeningpsychologytoday.com

Vegetable Gardening as a Key to Health, Happiness, Longevity

I’ve been vegetable gardening pretty much my whole adult life, so it’s fun to see research revealing its benefits. Perhaps you’ve read about the Blue Zones, areas of the world, described by National Geographic explorer Dan Buettner (2010), where people regularly live into their 90s and even 100s. They include Ikaria, Greece; Okinawa, Japan; Ogliastra Region, Sardinia; Loma Linda, California, and Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica. According to Buettner, vegetable gardening is a major activity in all these areas and may be a key to their long lives.
GardeningWorthington Daily Globe

Health Fusion: Container gardening for good health

I am fascinated by the amount of research that exists about the health benefits of nature. The University of Minnesota Bakken Center for Spirituality and Healing's website cites a lot of peer-reviewed research from a variety of reputable institutions. They note that even a plant in an office can help reduce stress and anxiety.

Comments / 0

Community Policy