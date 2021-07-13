Cancel
STMicroelectronics NFC Transceiver Enables New Application Areas

Electronic Engineering Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTMicroelectronics' ST25R3918 multi-purpose NFC transceiver supports passive peer-to-peer functionality, NFC card-emulation mode, and NFC reader operation. STMicroelectronics’ ST25R3918 is a multi-purpose NFC transceiver supporting passive peer-to-peer functionality and NFC card-emulation mode as well as NFC reader operation. Delivering most of the functionality of the flagship ST25R3916 NFC reader at a...

#Transceiver#Stmicroelectronics#Mobile Phone#Nfc#St25r3918#Iso 18092#Ndef#Afe#Nsr#Rc#Active Wave Shaping#Aws
Cell PhonesSFGate

New Visioneer VAST Network capability enables USB scanners to be network-connected

FREMONT, Calif. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. On the heels of launching its Visioneer VAST Network© technology, Visioneer, Inc., a leader in capture workflow & digital transformation software, is proud to announce Visioneer Network Scan Service, allowing customers to share PC-connected scanners to the network. Existing or new scanners can be made visible and accessible to network users, without compromising document security.
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

Infineon Wireless Combo Chip Brings Reliable Connectivity to TomTom’s New Satnav

Infineon's combo chip combines Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 on a single chip and adds fast and robust wireless connectivity critical to navigation applications. TomTom GO Discover, developed by location technology company TomTom, is one of the quickest and most powerful satnavs on the market today. The satnav with its 5-, 6-, and 7-inch display leverages Infineon Technologies AG’s AIROC CYW43455 combo chip, which combines Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac) and Bluetooth 5.0 on a single chip and adds fast and robust wireless connectivity that is critical to the navigation device.
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

Infineon Radar Sensors and MCUs Enable Ultrashort Range Automotive Applications

Infineon is offering a wide variety of devices for an ultra-wideband, ultra-low power scalable architecture for ICMS sub-systems. In-cabin monitoring systems (ICMS) are reshaping the concept of passenger safety in cars. Various applications such as left-behind child detection, driver well-being or occupancy sensing increase road safety and the protection in vehicles. Radar in particular is a promising technology to address these applications due to its ability to detect micro-motions and vital signs.
Technologyelectronicproducts.com

STMicroelectronics expands family of RF LDMOS power transistors

STMicroelectronics has expanded its STPOWER family of RF LDMOS transistors, comprised of three different product series – the IDCH, IDDE, and IDEV – optimized for RF power amplifiers (PAs) in a variety of commercial and industrial applications. The STPOWER LDMOS devices are designed to handle high RF power, and feature high efficiency, low thermal resistance, and a short conduction-channel length with a high breakdown voltage.
Electronicscnx-software.com

$2 MXCHIP EMC3080 WiFi and Bluetooth LE IoT module integrates Cortex-M33 MCU

While nowadays most people from the maker community are working with ESP8266 or ESP32 modules or boards for IoT projects requiring Bluetooth LE and/or WiFi connectivity, we’ve also covered some low-cost alternatives such as Bouffalo Labs BL602 or Realtek RTL8710. MXCHIP EMC3080 module offers yet an alternative with 2.4 GHz...
Electronicsmitechnews.com

New Transparent Display Engine Will Enable Augmented Reality In Real-World Applications

NSR’s TOM display engines will enable the Augmented Reality market to finally meet the objectives of normalized use in real-world applications. TOM is a proprietary near-eye display that takes a completely new and simple approach to augmented reality (AR)/mixed reality (MR) displays (XR). Integrating all the elements of augmented reality, TOM replaces the light engine and optical engine with a multi-layer, hermetically sealed transparent module. This technology is fundamentally different from existing AR technologies by providing innovative and disruptive features, such as:
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Infineon EiceDRIVER Enables Next-gen Advanced Motor Control Applications

Infineon has expanded its EiceDRIVER product portfolio of three-phase gate driver ICs with the 6EDL7141. Increasingly popular battery-powered consumer and industrial applications, such as cordless power tools and service robots, demand cutting-edge, reliable, cost- and energy-efficient motor control solutions that meet the highest safety standards. To enable the next generation of innovative and high-performance battery-powered products, Infineon Technologies AG has expanded its EiceDRIVER product portfolio of three-phase gate driver ICs with the 6EDL7141. The fully programmable solution for advanced motor control applications is packaged in a 48-pin VQFN with a 7x7mm² footprint, delivers higher power density and improves overall system efficiency. Combined with the company’s market-leading power MOSFETs, customers are now able to develop their complete end solutions using Infineon as their one-stop-shop.
Electronicsaithority.com

Cardiologs Unveils New Solution to Enable Use of Smartwatches for Remote Patient Monitoring

Cardiologs, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) cardiology diagnostics, announced the launch of Cardiologs RPM – an innovative new solution that unlocks the potential of smartwatches for remote cardiac patient monitoring. Cardiologs will debut the new offering at the Heart Rhythm Society’s annual meeting, Heart Rhythm 2021 (Booth #845), which takes place July 28 – 31, 2021 in Boston, Mass.
ElectronicsKHON2

Best Corsair keyboard

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Corsair is an American hardware company that has long been popular for its range of peripheral devices. More recently, it has gained a cult-like following for its high-quality keyboards, which have become a staple in many gaming setups. Whether you...
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Huawei Launches HMS Core 6.0 for App Developers with New AI Tools

The Chinese smartphone maker, Huawei has launched its HMS Core 6.0 to global app developers, bringing multiple new open capabilities and updating some existing services and features. As of now, HMS Core (APK) on all user devices has been updated to the 6.0 version. Users can access HUAWEI Developers anytime...
Electronicshackaday.com

Black And White TV Was Hiding A Special Input Board

[John Floren] found a nice old black & white TV in a thrift store, and as so many of us would, he decided to take it home. He was surprised upon getting it there that it had, in addition to the VHF and UHF antenna inputs, a mysterious extra connector on the back. Naturally, he set about investigating.
ComputersElectronic Engineering Times

Testing Zoned Namespace SSDs with SVF Pro/Enduro

Several key SSD suppliers have Zoned Namespace solid-state drives under development and 2021 is primed to be the breakout year for ZNS SSDs. Amid the latest trends and developments in the electronics industry, how is the test and measurement industry keeping up? This month’s In Focus looks into the factors driving the innovations and developments in T&M, the new challenges, and opportunities.
SoftwareSDTimes.com

Google enabling data-driven experiences at scale through new Looker updates

Google today announced new features that will help organizations deliver data-driven experiences at scale in Looker 21, the platform that allows anyone in a business to quickly analyze and find insights in datasets. One new feature is the Extension Framework available as part of the new Looker Developer Portal. The...
Engineeringsciencecodex.com

New optimisation method for computational design of industrial applications

In the field of industrial engineering, using simulations to model, predict and even optimise the response of a system or device is widespread, as it is less expensive and less complex -and, sometimes, less dangerous- than fabricating and testing several prototypes. This type of simulation studies uses numerical methods that,...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

MaxLinear Bridges and Transceivers Enable UTEK’s Next-Generation Industrial IoT Platforms

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2021-- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today that the company’s interface bridges and multi-protocol transceivers are used in UTEK serial port expansion devices and interface converters for Industrial IoT applications. This press release...
Computerstechstartups.com

Untether AI gets $125M funding to develop AI acceleration chips and enable new frontiers in AI applications

Advancement in artificial intelligence has led to the development of a new generation of specialized silicon chips that incorporate AI technology and are used for machine learning. Unlike the traditional chips, AI chips (also called AI hardware or AI accelerator) are specially designed for artificial neural network (ANN) based applications. They also incorporate huge smaller transistors, which run faster and consume less energy than larger transistors.
EngineeringElectronic Engineering Times

Innatera Neuromorphic AI Chip Accelerates Spiking Networks

The startup receives first ultra-low power chips from fab, reveals architectural details, recruits Cadence and Synopsys co-founder as chairman. Innatera, the Dutch startup making neuromorphic AI accelerators for spiking neural networks, has produced its first chips, gauged their performance, and revealed details of their architecture. The company has also announced...
ComputersElectronic Engineering Times

ASRock Releases Latest Intel-powered Motherboard Series

ASRock has launched new Mini PCs and motherboards powered by Intel Atom x6000E, Pentium, and Celeron N and J Series Processors (Elkhart Lake). ASRock Industrial Computer has launched new Mini PCs and motherboards powered by Intel Atom x6000E Series, Intel Pentium and Celeron N and J Series Processors (Elkhart Lake). Featuring advanced CPU and graphics performance with integrated IoT features and longevity support, the new Series—NUC 6000 BOX Series, iBOX 6000 Series, and NUC 6000 Motherboard Series—provide rich industrial-centric I/Os, including dual Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, dual displays up to 4K at 60Hz, and dual storages with SATA 3.0 and M.2 (Key M, 2242/2260/2280) to accelerate system integration development for the next generation of IoT applications in home, business, retail, banking, hospitality, manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare, to name a few.

