STMicroelectronics NFC Transceiver Enables New Application Areas

Infineon has expanded its EiceDRIVER product portfolio of three-phase gate driver ICs with the 6EDL7141. Increasingly popular battery-powered consumer and industrial applications, such as cordless power tools and service robots, demand cutting-edge, reliable, cost- and energy-efficient motor control solutions that meet the highest safety standards. To enable the next generation of innovative and high-performance battery-powered products, Infineon Technologies AG has expanded its EiceDRIVER product portfolio of three-phase gate driver ICs with the 6EDL7141. The fully programmable solution for advanced motor control applications is packaged in a 48-pin VQFN with a 7x7mm² footprint, delivers higher power density and improves overall system efficiency. Combined with the company’s market-leading power MOSFETs, customers are now able to develop their complete end solutions using Infineon as their one-stop-shop.