STMicroelectronics NFC Transceiver Enables New Application Areas
STMicroelectronics' ST25R3918 multi-purpose NFC transceiver supports passive peer-to-peer functionality, NFC card-emulation mode, and NFC reader operation. STMicroelectronics’ ST25R3918 is a multi-purpose NFC transceiver supporting passive peer-to-peer functionality and NFC card-emulation mode as well as NFC reader operation. Delivering most of the functionality of the flagship ST25R3916 NFC reader at a...www.eetasia.com
Comments / 0