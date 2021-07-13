Cancel
Bonita Springs, FL

Bonita Springs man accused of stealing over $450K from cheese trading company

By Olivia Hyde
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 15 days ago
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – A Bonita Springs man is facing charges after detectives said he swindled a cheese trading company out of a lot of ‘cheddar.’

Mathew Welty, 50, was arrested Friday after the company he worked for Bang and Soderlund Trading, Inc., an international cheese trading company, was swindled out of hundreds of thousands, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said Welty worked for the company for 15 years and wrote himself 110 checks between 2013 and 2020 from the company.

The checks totaled over $466,000, investigators said.

The 50-year-old is facing two first-degree felonies for fraud and larceny.

