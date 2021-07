A Saline County Sheriff's deputy was injured early Saturday morning while helping work what was suspected to be a DUI case. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a deputy was working what was thought to be a DUI case at 1:54 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of State Street. A second deputy arrived and went to shut off the lights on the first patrol vehicle so the first deputy could administer a DUI test.