The Next Wave of GaN and SiC

Electronic Engineering Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the recent PCIM Europe, several companies showed their latest innovations in GaN and SiC and offered insights on where WBG technology is headed. Gallium nitride and silicon carbide are designated wide-bandgap (WBG) semiconductors based on the energy required to shift electrons in these materials from the valence to the conduction band — about 3.2 eV for SiC and 3.4 eV for GaN, compared with just 1.1 eV for silicon. The WBG properties lead to a higher applicable breakdown voltage, which can reach up to 1,700 V in some applications. At this year’s digital only PCIM Europe, held in May, several companies showed their latest innovations in GaN and SiC and offered insights on where WBG technology is headed.

www.eetasia.com

