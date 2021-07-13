Texas Men Shot After Argument Over Who Won A Foot Race A Month Ago

Three people were shot outside of a barber shop in Houston, Texas over an argument between two 40-year-old men about who won a foot race last month.

The incident happened at 3 p.m. on Saturday, when the Houston Police Department received a call about a shooting outside the Mean Kutz barbershop, according to ABC News.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge had this to say about the incident:

“There were two males that were arguing outside the barbershop here over who ran a race faster.”

“So at that point, one of the victims started walking away from the argument. The suspect then shot him twice in the shoulder.”

Two innocent bystanders in the barbershop were also shot in the shootout. One was shot in the rear end, with the other shot in the arm, according to Baimbridge.

The suspect fled the scene, traveling eastbound in a black Nissan Frontier.

The Houston Police Department says they have evidence of the suspect from surveillance camera footage at a nearby liquor store.

One victim was taken to Kingwood Hospital, while the other two were taken to Memorial Hospital.

The suspect is at large and major assault detectives are investigating the incident.