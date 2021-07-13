Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Men Shot After Argument Over Who Won A Foot Race A Month Ago

Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cI5Bp_0auxkfGj00

Three people were shot outside of a barber shop in Houston, Texas over an argument between two 40-year-old men about who won a foot race last month.

The incident happened at 3 p.m. on Saturday, when the Houston Police Department received a call about a shooting outside the Mean Kutz barbershop, according to ABC News.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge had this to say about the incident:

“There were two males that were arguing outside the barbershop here over who ran a race faster.”

“So at that point, one of the victims started walking away from the argument. The suspect then shot him twice in the shoulder.”

Two innocent bystanders in the barbershop were also shot in the shootout. One was shot in the rear end, with the other shot in the arm, according to Baimbridge.

The suspect fled the scene, traveling eastbound in a black Nissan Frontier.

The Houston Police Department says they have evidence of the suspect from surveillance camera footage at a nearby liquor store.

One victim was taken to Kingwood Hospital, while the other two were taken to Memorial Hospital.

The suspect is at large and major assault detectives are investigating the incident.

Comments / 1

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

64K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Shooting#Abc News#Nissan#Kingwood Hospital#Memorial Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

Divorced Texas Woman Blows Up Her Wedding Dress With Explosion You Could Hear 15 Miles Away

There’s something about destructive behavior that just makes you feel better when you’re whole life sucks, you know, it really gives you the closure you’re looking for. No, not against another person, we’re talking about releasing that all pent up anger on something else. Punching the stuffing out of a pillow, smashing an old television set with a crow bar, or in the case of one Texas woman, filling your wedding dress up with 20 pounds of explosives and blowing it into the next county.
California StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

Couple Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter After Explosive Gender Reveal Starts Deadly California Wildfire

Do you remember that wildfire that spread through San Bernardino last year?. If you don’t, I’ll sum it up really quick: Some dipshit’s explosive gender reveal lit El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa and quickly spread north up to Yucaipa Ridge. In total, the blaze burned nearly 36 square miles in San Bernardino and Riverside counties before being contained on November 16th. Over 22,000 acres, injured 13 people and it even cost one firefighter his life.

Comments / 1

Community Policy