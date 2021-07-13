Cancel
Music

Two Interesting Local Indie Bands Play at the Rock Hall’s Live & Local Series

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to hear a couple of great local original bands, outdoors and for free? Head down to the Rock Hall plaza where its Live and Local summer series continues on its Beer Garden Stage. Lilieae, who call themselves “an angsty, honest alt rock band,” released their first EP in 2019...

#Rock Bands#Rock Hall#Alt Rock#The Rock
