Danny D. Justice, 68 of Feds Creek, KY, died July 23, 2021 in Lexington, KY. He was born July 31, 1952 in Pikeville, KY, the son of Buster and Garnett (Stiltner) Justice. Visitation will be at JW Call Funeral Home in Pikeville, KY on July 27th with a family viewing from 3:00-4:00 PM and visitation is open to the public from 4:00-10:00 PM. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 28th at 1:00 PM with Jim Patton officiating.