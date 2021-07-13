Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buellton, CA

Teenage male accused of attempted murder after Buellton stabbing incident

By Santa Maria Times Staff Report
Santa Maria Times
 15 days ago

A teenage male was arrested Monday after turning himself in to sheriff's detectives in connection to an alleged attempted murder Saturday on Second Street in Buellton. The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m., when Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to the 100 block of Second Street, where a fight occurred and a victim was stabbed, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick. The suspect fled the scene after the incident.

santamariatimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Buellton, CA
Buellton, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Attempted Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy