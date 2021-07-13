Cancel
Technology

We Need to Be Honest About 6G

Electronic Engineering Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore talking about 6G, the industry must be honest and recognize that 5G is still in its infancy. Only 5G-NR is commercially available and deployed today, and the transformation process is ongoing on core network solutions. The reality is that the 5G technology currently deployed or announced to be deployed in the short term is far from the initial 5G targets set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nations agency: to address new massive IoT and critical communication use cases for the industry and the services on a single infrastructure, with new actors in the value chain and new business models.

