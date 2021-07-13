ASRock Releases Latest Intel-powered Motherboard Series
ASRock has launched new Mini PCs and motherboards powered by Intel Atom x6000E, Pentium, and Celeron N and J Series Processors (Elkhart Lake). ASRock Industrial Computer has launched new Mini PCs and motherboards powered by Intel Atom x6000E Series, Intel Pentium and Celeron N and J Series Processors (Elkhart Lake). Featuring advanced CPU and graphics performance with integrated IoT features and longevity support, the new Series—NUC 6000 BOX Series, iBOX 6000 Series, and NUC 6000 Motherboard Series—provide rich industrial-centric I/Os, including dual Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, dual displays up to 4K at 60Hz, and dual storages with SATA 3.0 and M.2 (Key M, 2242/2260/2280) to accelerate system integration development for the next generation of IoT applications in home, business, retail, banking, hospitality, manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare, to name a few.www.eetasia.com
