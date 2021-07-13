Cancel
News Channel 3-12

Bridge widening project starts in Buellton

By Amy Maetzold
Posted by 
 15 days ago
BUELLTON, Calif. - A bridge widening project will slow traffic through Buellton starting Monday night.

The project will close lanes along Highway 101 south of the Nojoqui Creek bridge to south of the Santa Rosa Road overcrossing.

There's been a lot of road work going on in Buellton over the last few weeks.

Crews will work from 7 p.m. Monday night until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Starting Tuesday, the right lane will be closed in both directions through the end of December.

Caltrans is also replacing railings.

Santa Barbara, CA
