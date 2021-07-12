Cancel
Studio Float Launches IsoRafts

Cover picture for the articleBoston, MA (July 12, 2021)—Studio Float will introduce IsoRafts, a new line of vibration isolation products, later this week at Summer NAMM. Intended to be an inexpensive sound-absorbing solution, the line is centered around simple ‘blocks’ constructed from wood and silicone, which reportedly provide accurate predictive acoustic performance. The line is geared towards studio designers and builders for private or commercial production/performance venue projects.

