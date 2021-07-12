Studio Float Launches IsoRafts
Boston, MA (July 12, 2021)—Studio Float will introduce IsoRafts, a new line of vibration isolation products, later this week at Summer NAMM. Intended to be an inexpensive sound-absorbing solution, the line is centered around simple ‘blocks’ constructed from wood and silicone, which reportedly provide accurate predictive acoustic performance. The line is geared towards studio designers and builders for private or commercial production/performance venue projects.www.mixonline.com
