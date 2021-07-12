Studio Float Launches IsoRafts

The iD4 provides a solid uplift on its predecessor and although the feature set is pretty basic, there’s quality where it counts. For truly compact audio interfacing on the move, Audient’s recent EVO series has much to offer and an impressive, slick design. However, if you’re after a more audiophile experience their iD desktop range has always been a good bet. The new iD4 audio interface, alongside its sibling iD14, has been given a mk2 upgrade, and now features better dynamic range, improved signal to noise ratio and a beefed up headphone output.