Never mind the old aphorism. In 2021, it seems the road to hell is actually paved with “infrastructure.”. The early Biden administration was consumed with the task of selling a completely new definition for that word. In the past, “infrastructure” referred to roads, rails, bridges, waterways, and then electrical and telecommunications grids. Then, over the years, and over the objections of fiscal conservatives, people even came to accept the idea that bicycle paths and other purely recreational transportation options should be included under that umbrella as well.