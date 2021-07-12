Lake Mead supplies water for residents of 3 states plus Mexico. Now it’s sinking to record lows
The combination of heat and drought is putting a huge strain on the state’s water supply, and Governor Gavin Newsom is asking residents to voluntarily cut back on water consumption. People across California, Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico all get their water from Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir that sits at the Arizona-Nevada border. Right now, it’s only 35% full — a level not seen since the reservoir was filled during the 1930s after the construction of Hoover Dam.www.kcrw.com
