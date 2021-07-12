Cancel
French OB Fleet Scales Up with Riedel

Cover picture for the articleWuppertal, Germany (July 12, 2021)—French outside broadcasting (OB) facilities and production services provider AMP Visual TV has rolled out its all-new Millenium [sic] 3 and Millenium 4 live UHD production vehicles, which are equipped with Riedel signal routing, processing and communications solutions. A couple of years ago, Riedel Communications worked...

