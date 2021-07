When company director Neil Knowles suggested a four-day week to his staff in 2019, it took a while for the whooping and cheering to die down. Then he and employees at his London-based lighting design company Elektra began discussing the details. “We talked a lot; as a whole, in teams, at lunch,” he says. “We argued. It wasn’t always easy, but we had to get everyone on board with the basic idea – you have to work very hard, very focused, very efficient.”