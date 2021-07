Hundreds of dead turtles are washing up on the shores of Sri Lanka’s beaches, in what environmental experts have dubbed as one of the country’s worst man-made environmental disasters.Reports said at least four whales, 20 dolphins and 176 turtles are among the dead, weeks after a cargo ship caught fire and sank off the west coast of the country in June.Wildlife officials have been removing the carcasses of dead sea turtles and dolphins that were killed from chemical poisoning and intense heat from the container ship that kept burning for almost two weeks off Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s Navy and...