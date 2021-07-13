Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

MLB Home Run Derby 2021: How Shohei Ohtani became an elite power hitter

By Dayn Perry
CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBold, undaunted declaration: Shohei Ohtani has been the best power hitter in baseball this season. The Angels' two-way starburst heads into the break -- and the Home Run Derby -- with an MLB-leading 33 home runs and an MLB-leading slugging percentage of .698. As well, Ohtani tops the majors in triples with four (in addition to his jaw-dropping power at the plate and his excellence on the mound, Ohtani also boasts elite speed).

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Baseball#Mlb Home Run Derby#Angels#The Home Run Derby#Npb
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Who is Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter?

Ippei Mizuhara might be the most important name in baseball you’ve never heard. Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter plays an increasingly important role in communication between the Los Angeles Angels star, his team, MLB media and baseball fans. Monday night, he’ll be catching for Ohtani when he participates in the Home Run Derby as part of MLB All-Star festivities in Denver, Colorado. So, who is Shohei Ohtani’s translator?
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith is WRONG: The Shohei Ohtani effect is real

The MLB has been in the news a ton lately– albeit not for the reasons everybody has hoped for. Stephen A. Smith made some eye-popping, highly debated comments about Los Angeles Angels star pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani and received much backlash. Since then, Stephen A. has come out and repeatedly apologized...
MLBESPN

New York Mets' Pete Alonso repeats as Home Run Derby champion: 'I think I'm the best power hitter on the planet'

DENVER -- Pete Alonso was 10 home runs down with a little more than half a minute remaining in the final round of Monday night's Home Run Derby, but nothing about his demeanor signaled concern. The New York Mets slugger called a timeout, took a casual stroll, then bopped his head and mouthed some of the words to The Notorious B.I.G's "Hypnotize" right before settling back into the batter's box.
NFLNewsweek

MLB Fans Irate Over Stephen A. Smith Calling Shohei Ohtani 'Dude That Needs an Interpreter'

MLB fans became irate on Monday after ESPN host Stephen A. Smith referred to Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani as a "dude that needs an interpreter." While speaking about the upcoming MLB Home Run Derby with his First Take co-host Max Kellerman, Smith said "I understand that baseball is an international sport itself in terms of participation...But when you talk about an audience, gravitating to the tube, or to the ballpark, I don't think it helps that the number one face, is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he's saying, in this country!"
MLBchatsports.com

Pete Alonso cruises to 2nd straight Home Run Derby win as exhausted Shohei Ohtani bows out early

Baseball was ready for Sho-time at Coors Field on Monday. But for the second straight Home Run Derby, it was the Pete Alonso show — in a big way. The New York Mets slugger cruised through the first two rounds of Denver's Home Run Derby and outslugged Trey Mancini in the final to claim his second straight crown after winning the event in 2019. With the victory, he earned a $1 million paycheck, better than his $677,000 salary with the Mets this season.
MLBFox News

Shohei Ohtani bad strikeout call leaves broadcast booth furious

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani found some defenders in the broadcast booth on Saturday night as the team took on the Seattle Mariners. Ohtani was called out on a pitch that appeared to be out of the strike zone in the sixth inning. The Angels star was not pleased with the call as he walked back to the dugout and neither were the two announcers.
MLBkoxe.com

MLB All-Star Game: Shohei Ohtani named American League’s starting pitcher and leadoff hitter

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani will bat leadoff for the American League, and will also take the mound as the starting pitcher at this year’s All-Star game. Ohtani also became the first Japanese player to participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, and becomes the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher. The DH rule will be changed for the first time specifically to suit Ohtani, who is listed in the lineup as a designated hitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy