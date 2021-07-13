Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Some of the more notable protests staged in Cuba

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMnmB_0auxiHCz00
CORRECTS TO PRO-GOVERNMENT SUPPORTERS - Government supporters shout slogans as anti-government protesters march in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Cuba is known for mammoth, officially sanctioned gatherings to celebrate the anniversary of the Cuban Revolution and May Day, while even very much smaller anti-government demonstrations like those Sunday are very rare on the tightly controlled island.

Some of the most significant protests:

—Aug. 5-6, 1994: Thousands of Cubans take to the streets amid a severe economic crisis after the collapse of the Soviet Union, whose aid propped up Cuba’s economy. President Fidel Castro shows up at one gathering, deterring the protesters.

—2003: A group of wives and mothers of prisoners, known as the Ladies in White, demonstrate in front of a church in Havana after the government rounds up dissidents and sentences them to severe prison terms. The group stages rallies, with fluctuating numbers of participants and an irregular schedule, in various places until at least 2018.

—May 2019: A demonstration by the LGBT community without the backing of official institutions ends in confrontation and arrests. Authorities call the rally a provocation.

—November 2020: Artists, representing numerous approaches to art, gather in front of the Ministry of Culture to demand more space for independent creation.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

514K+
Followers
286K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fidel Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#President Of Cuba#Havana#Protest Riot#Cubans#Lgbt#The Ministry Of Culture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
News Break
Protests
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Democrats and Republicans divided on Cuban protest response

The Biden administration and other prominent Democrats have been struggling to respond to the growing anti-Communist protests roiling Cuba, as Republican politicians, particularly in Florida, are promoting messages of solidarity. The White House finally released a statement Monday after a weekend of clashes, claiming protests were about “relief from the...
Florida Statemynews13.com

Some Central Floridians protest for change in Cuba

ORLANDO, Fla. — While several people in the Central Florida community rally to support the Cuban protestors calling for change, some just hope for humanitarian aid to help the Caribbean country through the global pandemic. What You Need To Know. Anti-government protesters took to the streets of Cuba. Local Central...
ProtestsFox News

Video emerges of mass protests against communist dictatorship in Cuba: 'We are not afraid'

Thousands of Cuban protesters have taken to the streets demanding an end to the country's communist dictatorship. U.S. officials on both sides of the political aisle issued statements on social media expressing their support of the demonstrations and expressed solidarity with the people of Cuba. They also shared footage, where protestors can be heard chanting "we are not afraid."
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Tampa protests for Cuba snarl traffic

A rally in support of Cuban protesters spilled into the busy traffic lanes of Dale Mabry Highway and I-275 Tuesday afternoon. Activists blocked traffic as they waved flags and demanded U.S. action.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Cuba protests gain U.S. support

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Support is growing in the U.S. for protesters in Cuba following one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in the island’s recent history. Thousands of Cubans marched in protest against the government as the country is going through its worst economic crisis in decades. Supporters flooded the streets...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Bernie Sanders blames US sanctions for Cuban protests while AOC silent

Outspoken socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remained silent as of early Tuesday about violent protests erupting in Cuba, while Sen. Bernie Sanders finally spoke out — to blame US sanctions rather than decades of Communist dictatorship. “All people have the right to protest and to live in a democratic society,” Sanders...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Dozens detained in Cuba after massive anti-government rally

The biggest anti-government protests in Cuba for decades have led to people being detained as of Tuesday, according to the exiled Cubalex human rights group. What's happening: Amnesty International said in a statement Monday it had received reports of "internet blackouts, arbitrary arrests" and "excessive use of force" after thousands of people demonstrated against the communist government across Cuba Sunday.
Protestsmarketresearchtelecast.com

More than a hundred disappeared in Cuba: this is how Castroism represses peaceful protests in the street

Cuba has rebelled against Castroism and the streets of the whole country have been filled with citizens demanding freedom, shouting “Homeland and life!». But in the first 48 hours of this civic revolt, the trace of Castro’s repression has already been seen: there is already a list of more than a hundred disappeared throughout Cuba, the wave of detainees continues to grow and the island’s communications with the exterior have been blocked.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

Cuba’s Crackdown on Protesters Is Getting Even More Brutal

Since Cubans spilled onto the streets last weekend in a startling show of rebellion against their communist government, the authorities have ratcheted up their repression. Over the past four days, social media platforms have been filled with videos of violent arrests. Soldiers have blocked the streets to stop protesters from entering public squares, and the government has deployed plainclothes police and civilian shock troops to battle demonstrators.
Florida Statecbs12.com

Protests for Cuba continue in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Outside city hall in West Palm Beach, dozens of Cuban Americans among others gathered in solidarity and continued to pound the pavement denouncing the communist government in Cuba. Cities across Florida and the country are now calling on elected officials here in the United States to use a heavy hand and intervene so the people living in Cuba can see democracy.
POTUSNPR

There's More To The 'Unprecedented' Cuba Protests Than Just Food Shortages

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Lillian Guerra, a University of Florida professor of Cuban history, about this week's protests in Cuba and the role of U.S. foreign policy in the nation's struggles. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. We're going to spend the next few minutes focusing on two countries that have experienced...
ProtestsKSNB Local4

GI protest against injustice in Cuba

Dozens of kolaches are being made for the upcoming 45th annual South Central Nebraska Czech Festival. It's happening in Hastings on Saturday. Lingering clouds to give way to more sunshine this afternoon with cool temperatures. VOD Recordings. Discover Grand Island focuses on workforce retention. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. By...
Advocacyorlandoweekly.com

SOS Cuba protesters gather at Lake Eola to support intervention in Cuba

After a wave of unrest gripped Cuba, American supporters of overthrowing the government of that island have thrown their own protests urging American military intervention. One such protest took place at Lake Eola over the weekend, with groups waving American and Cuban flags in equal measure as they discussed the idea of a "free" Cuba.

Comments / 0

Community Policy