Best and Worst States for Job Opportunities
South Dakota ranks No. 1 on a new list of best and worst states for job opportunities. According to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation, the state has a variety of high-demand, high-wage jobs in accounting and finance, mechanics, specialty trades, nursing and health care and technology. It also boasts a lower cost of living than the national average in terms of housing, utilities and transportation, and offers an abundance of outdoor activities.www.route-fifty.com
