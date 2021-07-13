Cancel
Kakegurui Season 3 Release Date, Characters And Plot - What We Know So Far

By Helen A. Lee
"Kakegurui" is an anime series that follows the fortunes of students at Hyakkou Private Academy, an elite institution which, instead of ranking their students based on academic ability or even performance in sports, encourages them to refine their skills at gambling. The worst players suffer pretty deep humiliations, until transfer student and compulsive gambler Yumeko Jabami enters the scene. The anime was first released in 2017 (it came to Netflix in 2018), almost exactly four years ago, and currently has two seasons of 12 seasons under its belt. The second season, which was called "Kakegurui xx," aired in 2019 — which means it's about time for a third season to debut now that it's 2021. Right?

