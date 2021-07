South Florida Protests in support of the protestors in Cuba have pressed many politicians to take a stand in support of the Cuban people’s right to protest, especially Florida Republicans like Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL)/ Gov. DeSantis has gone as far as to demand that the federal government provide internet services on the island. However, state Senator Shevrin Jones (D-35) has called out DeSantis for applying a “politically-driven double standard” on free speech.