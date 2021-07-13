Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

ACLU Texas Director on client facing decades in jail for accidentally voting while on parole

By July 13, 2021
MSNBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas citizen Hervis Rogers, 62, has become a symbol of the voting rights struggle after he was charged with voter fraud after voting in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary while on parole, after waiting for six hours to cast his ballot. ACLU Texas Director Andre Segura, lawyer of Hervis Rogers, explains his client's case and the decades of prison time he faces for his misunderstanding.July 13, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Parole#Voting Rights#Election Fraud#Prison#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
ACLU
Related
Texas Stateptownmedia.com

Texas Man Who Waited More Than Six Hours To Vote Faces Illegal Voting Charges | National

A Texas man says he waited “over six hours” at a polling center in Houston to vote in Super Tuesday last year, all for it to blow up in his face. According to CNN, 62-year-old Hervis Earl Rogers was arrested and charged this week with two counts of illegal voting. A June 24 indictment from the Texas attorney general’s office alleges he voted in the 2020 March Democratic primary and 2018 November general and special elections despite being on felony parole for a 25-year sentence for burglary.
LawABA Journal

Lawyer who lobbed F-word at judge is sentenced to jail time

A St. Louis County lawyer has been sentenced to a week in jail for directing the F-word toward a judge during a hearing in a medical malpractice case. Judge John Borbonus of the 21st Judicial Circuit Court in Missouri found lawyer Eugene H. Fahrenkrog Jr. guilty of direct criminal contempt and sentenced him to jail for seven days “or until further order of the court.”
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

AG Raoul Issues Statement Regarding Arrest of Hervis Rogers For Voting While On Parole

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined a coalition of seven attorneys general in issuing the following joint statement regarding the arrest of Hervis Rogers on charges of voting in the 2020 Texas Democratic primary while on parole. “The unwarranted criminalization of Hervis Rogers’ error is a grave miscarriage of justice. By casting his ballot in the 2020 primary, Hervis Rogers was simply attempting to fulfill his civic duty. Now he is potentially facing decades Continue Reading
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Lens

Judge dismisses prisoner’s lawsuit against parole board, but calls allegations ‘extremely troubling’

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed Louisiana prisoner Bobby Sneed’s civil rights suit against the state parole board, finding that Sneed may be legally barred from pursuing his claims in federal court. But in his 36-page ruling, Judge John deGravelles of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana in Baton Rouge wrote that he found the allegations in the lawsuit — that the board and its director ignored state law when they pulled Sneed’s parole in May, allegedly in retaliation for Sneed speaking to the press about his case — “extremely troubling.”
PoliticsMSNBC

How a transgender inmate’s lawsuit finally brought policy change to NJ prisons

After enduring 18 long months of sexual harassment, humiliating strip searches and bouncing around to four all-male prison facilities, Sonia Doe, a transgender woman, was finally transferred to a woman’s facility. The switch came after filing a lawsuit against the New Jersey Department of Corrections leading to a historic policy change. New Jersey’s prison system will now assign inmates based on their gender identity AND “gender-affirming care” including mental health and medical care for gender non-conforming prisoners.
Caledonia County, VTCaledonian Record-News

Judge Orders NKHS Client To Jail

Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris had a very difficult decision to make on Friday about what to do with a Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) mental health client from Burke charged with assault and disorderly conduct. But he made it. Brian Hawkins, 44, will now be discharged from...
Texas Statetpr.org

Dare To Listen: Voting Rights In Texas

TPR will air a “Dare to Listen” conversation live on Facebook at 7 p.m. about the recent bills in Texas and beyond that may restrict, rather than promote, access to voting. Topics will range from the Texas Democrats leaving the state in an effort to block passage of GOP-backed voting...
U.S. PoliticsForbes

Federal Inmates Eligible For Home Confinement Under CARES Act Pled For Their Release From Prison

Looking back at mid-March 2020, it almost seems surreal to envision how much our world was about to change. Before there was even a requirement to wear masks, airlines stopped flying, restaurants closed, offices closed, mass transit came to a stop and we were all fixed to the television trying to assess what had happened to our lives. However, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) was planning to continue social visits at all its prisons until it suddenly changed course and cancelled, realizing that the pandemic was real. However, unlike all of the other businesses in the country, and prison is very much a business, there was no way for prison staff and inmates to take the initial, basic step of protection from the spread of COVID-19, social distancing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy