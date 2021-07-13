ACLU Texas Director on client facing decades in jail for accidentally voting while on parole

Looking back at mid-March 2020, it almost seems surreal to envision how much our world was about to change. Before there was even a requirement to wear masks, airlines stopped flying, restaurants closed, offices closed, mass transit came to a stop and we were all fixed to the television trying to assess what had happened to our lives. However, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) was planning to continue social visits at all its prisons until it suddenly changed course and cancelled, realizing that the pandemic was real. However, unlike all of the other businesses in the country, and prison is very much a business, there was no way for prison staff and inmates to take the initial, basic step of protection from the spread of COVID-19, social distancing.