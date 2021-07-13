Jarvis Ware, former Mizzou cornerback, announces transfer destination to play for former SEC coach

A little more than a month after he entered the transfer portal, former Missouri cornerback Jarvis Ware committed to the Central Florida and coach Gus Malzahn on Monday night. Ware, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, appeared in five games last season after played in 10 during the 2019 season for Mizzou. The Apopka, Florida native played in 28 games across three seasons with the Tigers, and made 51 total tackles, with six passes defended and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown against Florida.