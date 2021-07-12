Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

NASA Awards Contract For Test Evaluation, Support

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA has awarded a five-year contract to Sierra Lobo Inc. of Fremont, Ohio, for test and operations support at the agency’s White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Test Evaluation and Support Team 3 (TEST3) is a hybrid indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-award-fee and firm-fixed-price task orders. The period...

NASA
Economy
Industry
Health Services
Aerospace & Defense
Aerospace & Defense
GeekyGadgets

SpaceX wins contract to launch NASA Jupiter mission Europa Clipper

Over the weekend NASA has confirmed that SpaceX has won the launch services contract for the NASA Jupiter mission to launch the Europa Clipper, Earth’s first mission to conduct detailed investigations of Jupiter’s moon Europa. The mission will launch sometime during October 2024 on a Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The contract is worth approximately $178 million.
Health Services

Next generation 911 system contract awarded

The Guam Fire Department (GFD) announces the award and issuance of a notice to proceed to Tyto Government Solutions. This action is a major step towards enhancing the island’s Emergency Response capabilities. The Next Generation 911 system will employ the latest advantages in technology including caller ID, location, Text-to-911, and GPS mapping capabilities.
Industry

Bezos offers to waive $2B for NASA moon contract

Jeff Bezos offered to waive $2 billion in fees over two years to win his company, Blue Origin, a joint contract for NASA's moon mission. The agency awarded the contract to SpaceX earlier this year. NASA originally had planned to dual source the contract but ultimately went with a single supplier due to budget constraints.
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Picks Nuclear Reactor Concepts for Space Travel

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Three energy technology companies will each receive some $5 million...
Texas State

US Interns, Texas, Bulgarian Students To Hear From Space Station Astronauts

Students across the globe have opportunities this week to hear from astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space calls air live on NASA Television, as well as the NASA app, and the agency’s website, where they are also available on-demand. On Wednesday, July 28, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei...
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Previews Science On Next Northrop Grumman Space Station Mission

NASA will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EDT Monday, Aug. 2, to discuss science investigations and technology demonstrations launching on Northrop Grumman’s 16th commercial resupply mission for the agency to the International Space Station. Audio of the teleconference will be streamed live online at:. Northrop Grumman is targeting...
Aerospace & Defense

Bezos offers billions in incentives for NASA’s lunar lander contract

The specific contract in question relates to developing a lunar lander for the Human Landing System program, which aims to return humans to the moon for the first time since the Apollo days. NASA announced in April 2020 that Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics were chosen for the initial phase of the contract, and it was thought that the competition would likely be whittled down to two final companies to build lunar landers. As TechCrunch’s Darrell Etherington notes, it’s not uncommon for NASA to select two vendors, as it did when it awarded both Boeing and SpaceX contracts under its Commercial Crew program.
Aerospace & Defense

MDA Awarded Next Contract for Flagship Canadarm3 Program

BRAMPTON, Ont. (MDA PTR) — MDA Ltd. (TSX:MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, today announced that it has been awarded a $35.3 million [US $28.1 million] contract from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) for the design of the Gateway External Robotics Interfaces (GERI), a key component of Canadarm3 which will be installed on the international Lunar Gateway.
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX wins $178m NASA contract

Elon Musk’s Space Exploration rocket company has received another major endorsement. NASA is awarding it a $178 million (€151.1m) launch contract to send a mission – the Europa Clipper – to one of Jupiter’s moons. The news will not affect SpaceX’s imminent start of its Starlink broadband-by-satellite service, but it...
Agriculture

NASA Awards $1M for research on sustainable rice production

A new $1 million grant from NASA’s Carbon Monitoring Program will go towards a study headed up by associate professor of biological engineering at the U of A, Benjamin Runkle, on greenhouse gases and its implications of rice cultivation. The grant, titled “A national quantification of methane emissions from rice...
Industry
TheStreet

Cavan Solutions Inc. Awarded The FAA Program Support Services (PSS) Contract

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavan Solutions Inc., a proven provider of highly technical support services to the FAA and NASA, is pleased to announce they have been awarded the FAA Program Support Services (PSS) Contract No. 693KA9-21-D-00013. The multi-award, multi-vendor IDIQ contract has a combined contract ceiling of $1.04B and a 7-year period of performance if all options are exercised.
Aerospace & Defense

MemComputing Awarded NASA Phase I Research Contract

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 — MemComputing, Inc., developer of disruptive high-performance computing technology, has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). This project will identify applications where MemComputing’s Virtual MemComputing Machine (VMM) can accelerate NASA’s supercomputing workloads for large-scale numerical simulation.
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Webb Telescope Completes 3 Testing Milestones

NASA has announced the completion of three testing milestones for its James Webb Space Telescope as the agency prepares for the observatory’s launch later this year aboard an Ariane 5 rocket. The agency said Thursday one of the milestones is the final testing of the space telescope’s deployable tower assembly,...
Aerospace & Defense

Request for Information on Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities in NASA Programs, Contracts and Grants Process (Due Date Ch

Response Due Date: August 31, 2021 (New Date!) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is issuing this Request for Information (RFI) to receive input from the public on NASA's mission directorates' programs, procurements, grants, regulations and policies. NASA will use this information to evaluate, implement, modify, expand, and streamline its programs, procurements, grants, regulations and policies to remove systemic inequitable barriers and challenges facing underserved communities. NASA will also use advanced research, data collection and technologies to assist in inter and intra-agency execution of this Administration's policy to advance equity for all, including people of color and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality.
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Conducts 5th Test in RS-25 Series Supporting Artemis Moon Missions

NASA conducted a fifth RS-25 single-engine hot fire July 14 as a continuation of its ongoing seven-part test series, supporting development and production of engines for the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on future missions to the Moon.Operators fired the engine for more than eight minutes (500 seconds) on the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, providing data to Aerojet Rocketdyne, lead contractor for the SLS engines, as it produces engines for use after the first four SLS flights. Four RS-25 engines, along with a pair of solid rocket boosters, will help power SLS, firing simultaneously to generate a combined 1.6 million pounds of thrust at launch and 2 million pounds during ascent. With testing of RS-25 engines for the first four Artemis program missions to the Moon completed, operators are now focused on collecting data to demonstrate and verify various engine capabilities, evaluate new engine components manufactured with cutting-edge and cost-saving technologies, and reduce operational risk. During the July 14 test, the team fired the engine at 111% of its original power level for a set time, the same level that RS-25 engines are required to operate during launch, as well as 113%, which allowed operators to test a margin of safety. NASA is building SLS as the world’s most powerful rocket to send the agency’s Orion spacecraft to the Moon as part of Artemis, including missions that will land the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface. The agency is working towards launch of the Artemis I uncrewed flight test this year, which will pave the way for future flights with astronauts to explore the lunar surface and prepare for missions to Mars. SLS and Orion, along with the commercial human landing system and the Gateway outpost in orbit around the Moon, are NASA’s backbone for deep space exploration. RS-25 tests at Stennis are conducted by a combined team of NASA, Aerojet Rocketdyne and Syncom Space Services operators. Syncom Space Services is the prime contractor for Stennis facilities and operations.

Comments / 1

