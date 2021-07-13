The Devastating Death Of Night Court Star Charles Robinson
As reported by CinemaBlend on July 12, 2021, actor Charles Robinson has died at the age of 75. His death comes as a result of multiple factors, those being cardiac arrest with multi-system organ failure following septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, a form of glandular cancer. In a statement to The Wrap, Robinson's representative notes that he was admitted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California before his death. He's survived by his wife, Dolorita, his kids Charlie, Luca, Byron, and Christian, as well as his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and daughters-in-law.www.looper.com
Comments / 0