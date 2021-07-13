Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

The Devastating Death Of Night Court Star Charles Robinson

By Shane O'Neill
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As reported by CinemaBlend on July 12, 2021, actor Charles Robinson has died at the age of 75. His death comes as a result of multiple factors, those being cardiac arrest with multi-system organ failure following septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, a form of glandular cancer. In a statement to The Wrap, Robinson's representative notes that he was admitted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California before his death. He's survived by his wife, Dolorita, his kids Charlie, Luca, Byron, and Christian, as well as his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and daughters-in-law.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Ed Asner
Person
Buffalo Bill
Person
Jack Nicholson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Court#Nbc#Cinemablend#The Wrap#Ucla Medical Center#Christian#Macintosh#Nbc#Drells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Syracuse.com

‘Night Court’ actor Charlie Robinson dies; ‘Looney Tunes’ gives Elmer Fudd back his gun: Buzz

“Night Court” star Charlie Robinson is dead at 75. The actor’s rep told The Hollywood Reporter that Robinson died Sunday at at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma. Robinson was best known for playing courtroom clerk Mac on “Night Court,” the NBC sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1992. His TV and film credits also included “Love & War,” “Home Improvement,” “Mom,” “Hart of Dixie,” “NCIS,” “The House Bunny,” “Set It Off,” “Jackson,” “The River,” “Antwone Fischer” and “Even Money.”
Celebritiescountry1037fm.com

One Of The Stars Of The Famous Sit-Com “Night Court” Has Died

Charlie Robinson, the man who played Mac on the NBC show Night Court has died. According to reports, Robinson died from a cardiac arrest and organ failure due to a type of cancer. The actor had been receiving treatment for some time at the UCLA Medical Center in L.A. Charlie is survived by his wife Dorian, children, and grandchildren.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Makes Costly Error in Guest Hosting Debut

Jeopardy! fans have wanted to see LeVar Burton host the show for a while now. In fact, days after Alex Trebek passed away, one fan started a petition to get Burton on the show. At the time of writing, over a quarter of a million people have signed the digital document. At the same time, this hosting gig has been Burton’s dream job for years. His stint as the host of Reading Rainbow proved his hosting prowess as well as his passion for education. He, and many others, see the job as the natural progression of his career.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz Revealed He Went To Rehab Before Being Fired from the Show

Everyone knows Frank Fritz from his time on American Pickers, but not everyone knows the backstory behind why he was fired from the show. Frank Fritz starred alongside Mike Wolfe on American Pickers. The two would travel around the country, looking to buy up old antiques and collectibles to resell them. However, earlier this month, The History Channel announced that Fritz was no longer going to be involved in the show. That left many fans to question what was going on.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Meghan McCain moves on! TV host lands first job since quitting The View - producing a Lifetime movie adaptation of a book that 'helped her through grief' - which will also mark Heather Locklear's return to the screen

Meghan McCain has yet to make her official exit from The View, but she has already lined up her next big project: producing the movie version of a book that 'helped her through her journey in grief' after the death of her father, US senator John McCain. The 36-year-old mother-of-one...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Mena Suvari: “Slowly but Surely Meth Became My Life. And Then It Took Over”

Nineties It Girl Mena Suvari, who you recognize from hugely popular movies American Pie and American Beauty, is coming clean about her double life. In her new memoir, The Great Peace, the award-winning actor divulges intimate, moving, and, at times, shocking details about her off-camera world—including her teenage struggles with drug addiction, her emotionally destructive relationships with older men, and how the #MeToo movement ultimately inspired her to share her experience with the dark side of young Hollywood fame. Below, read the chapter “Meth Month” from Mena’s debut memoir, out today.
CelebritiesPopculture

Rob Dyrdek's Eye-Opening 'Ridiculousness' Salary Raises Eyebrows With Fans

Rob Dyrdek has become the face of modern MTV in an unexpected way, and he's paid handsomely for it. Initially becoming well known during his time on Rob & Big, following it with Fantasy Factory soon after. After these successes, Dyrdek pitched Ridiculousness to the network while also pitching a new contract for his pay per episode.

Comments / 0

Community Policy