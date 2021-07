RV toilet paper is not like the typical two-ply tissue you get at the grocery store. You will want biodegradable toilet tissue since you’re flushing toilet paper and waste into your RV’s black tank. Much like an outhouse, the black tank holds waste underneath your RV until you can rid yourself of it at a dumping station. If your toilet paper does not immediately begin to break down once it hits the water, you may end up with clogs and smells that ruin your RV in ways you’d rather not disclose.