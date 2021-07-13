Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 930 AM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 9.3 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Monday was 9.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.4 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.2 feet on 03/06/1966. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.3 Mon 8 pm 9.0 8.7 8.4 8.1 7.9