Following Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan Is Teaming With Pitch Perfect's Adam DeVine For Netflix Comedy
Pierce Brosnan is a man who knows his way around action, whether it’s from his four-movie tenure as James Bond or more recent flicks like The Foreigner and Final Score. Having recently wrapped work on Black Adam, his superhero movie debut, Brosnan is jumping back onto that familiar stomping ground. This time around though, the action will be melded with laughs in a Netflix movie that costars Pitch Perfect’s Adam DeVine.www.cinemablend.com
