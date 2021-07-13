Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Desoto County, FL

Flood Warning issued for DeSoto by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .Heavy rainfall over the past week has kept the water levels above Flood Stage at some local rivers. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.9 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 14.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.9 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Buildings in Hidden Acres flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.9 feet on 07/30/1995. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Horse Creek Arcadia at SR 7 12.0 13.9 Tue 7 am 13.5 13.5 13.4 13.2 12.7

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Desoto County, FL
City
Arcadia, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myakka River State Park#Noaa Weather Radio#Extreme Weather#Desoto#Noaa Weather Radio#Sr 72#Flood Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

South, North Korea reopen hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South and North Korea have restored hotlines that Pyongyang severed a year ago when ties deteriorated sharply, and the two countries' leaders are renewing efforts to rebuild relations, Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday. The decision on the hotlines was made by South Korean President...

Comments / 0

Community Policy