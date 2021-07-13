Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .Heavy rainfall over the past week has kept the water levels above Flood Stage at some local rivers. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 8.6 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Tuesday was 8.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.7 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 8.5 feet, Most of Myakka State Park is closed. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.6 feet on 08/09/1977. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 8.6 Tue 8 am 8.3 8.0 7.7 7.6 7.5