Severe Weather Statement issued for Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flow in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Santa Fe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SANTA FE...BERNALILLO AND NORTHWESTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES At 720 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stanley to 9 miles west of Clines Corners, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar and trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Edgewood, Moriarty, Estancia, Tijeras, Cedar Crest, Cedar Grove, Sedillo, Chilili, McIntosh and Stanley. A storm spotter in Stanley observed quarter size hail with these storms at 717 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 172 and 215. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH