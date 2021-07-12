Local Radio DJs Unite to Support LifeSouth

Press release from LifeSouth Community Blood Centers. LifeSouth invites the community to join their favorite DJs from I Am Country 106.9, Magic 101.3, the Buzz 100.5 and more as they encourage people to donate blood at the DJs Unite for LifeSouth event on Saturday, July 17. The blood drive will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at LifeSouth’s Newberry Road donor center, located at 4039 Newberry Road in Gainesville. Stop by for a chance to win two tickets and parking passes to Universal Orlando. Donors will also receive a commemorative t-shirt and a $10 eGift card.