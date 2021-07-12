Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

Local Radio DJs Unite to Support LifeSouth

By Related Posts
alachuachronicle.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from LifeSouth Community Blood Centers. LifeSouth invites the community to join their favorite DJs from I Am Country 106.9, Magic 101.3, the Buzz 100.5 and more as they encourage people to donate blood at the DJs Unite for LifeSouth event on Saturday, July 17. The blood drive will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at LifeSouth’s Newberry Road donor center, located at 4039 Newberry Road in Gainesville. Stop by for a chance to win two tickets and parking passes to Universal Orlando. Donors will also receive a commemorative t-shirt and a $10 eGift card.

alachuachronicle.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Society
Gainesville, FL
Society
City
Gainesville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Djs#North Florida#Universal Orlando#Egift#Uf Health#Lifesouth Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold

Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.

Comments / 1

Community Policy