Chowan University names Vanessa Faircloth women's volleyball coach | College Roundup
MURFREESBORO — Chowan Athletics and Vice President of Athletics, Patrick Mashuda, announced on Monday the hiring of Vanessa Faircloth to lead the Chowan Volleyball program. “We are excited to welcome Vanessa to the Hawks family,” stated Vice President of Athletics Patrick Mashuda. “Her knowledge and experience within the region will help the Chowan Volleyball program move forward.”www.dailyadvance.com
