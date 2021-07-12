Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murfreesboro, NC

Chowan University names Vanessa Faircloth women's volleyball coach | College Roundup

By From staff reports
Daily Advance
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURFREESBORO — Chowan Athletics and Vice President of Athletics, Patrick Mashuda, announced on Monday the hiring of Vanessa Faircloth to lead the Chowan Volleyball program. “We are excited to welcome Vanessa to the Hawks family,” stated Vice President of Athletics Patrick Mashuda. “Her knowledge and experience within the region will help the Chowan Volleyball program move forward.”

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, NC
City
Murfreesboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chowan University#College Athletics#Virginia State University#Chowan Athletics#Chowan Volleyball#Hawks#Ciaa Volleyball#The Northern Division#Serv#Eastern Sports Management#Oscar Smith High School#Crestwood Middle School#Coach Of The Year#Virginia Intermont#Division I#Spartans#Norfolk State#Gpa#Dominion University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy