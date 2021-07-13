Cancel
Columbia, MO

Masks are back for CPS summer school students

By Alex Fulton, Meagan Hodges, KOMU 8 Reporter
KOMU
 15 days ago

COLUMBIA − Some Columbia Public School students returned to school masked up on Monday, and the new mandate has been a hot topic among the school community. On Friday, CPS said wearing a mask would be mandatory for children 11 years old and younger when they returned to summer school. Students are required to wear masks on buses and indoors, but not outside. For children 12 and older, the district is strongly encouraging masks.

