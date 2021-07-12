Lewisville City Council approves permanent stone sculpture for Central Park
The Lewisville City Council voted on an agreement that will add a permanent stone sculpture in Central Park. Approved during the July 12 council meeting, the stone will be located in the park at 1899 S. Edmonds Lane, according to a city staff memorandum. The stone sculpture, which will cost $90,000, aims to represent the local Chin community, an ethnic group connected to the Southeast Asian country of Myanmar.communityimpact.com
