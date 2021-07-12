Lewisville City Council approves permanent stone sculpture for Central Park

McKinney Planning and Zoning commissioners approved the site plan for the expansion and relocation of Tupps Brewery during their July 27 meeting. According to the site plan, the new brewery facility and public open space will include a 21,500-square-foot new brewery building, a renovation of the existing 7,200-square-foot granary building with a 6,200-square-foot addition for a new taproom and restaurant, and modifying the existing 3,600-square-foot building to become a barrel-aging facility and covered patio. The outdoor space is planned to have a stage, a beer garden with a water feature, covered patios, play zones and spaces for pop-up shops for vendors to rent. All will be located on 4 acres at 402 E. Louisiana St. in McKinney, and the project will be developed in phases, beginning with the brewery and overall site developments followed by the taproom, the site plan stated.