Lewisville, TX

Lewisville City Council approves permanent stone sculpture for Central Park

By Kaushiki Roy
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 15 days ago
The Lewisville City Council voted on an agreement that will add a permanent stone sculpture in Central Park. Approved during the July 12 council meeting, the stone will be located in the park at 1899 S. Edmonds Lane, according to a city staff memorandum. The stone sculpture, which will cost $90,000, aims to represent the local Chin community, an ethnic group connected to the Southeast Asian country of Myanmar.

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
