Bike Stolen From Well Known Local Good Samaritan Shorty Breaux. Update: The bike has been found and returned to Mr. Breaux. On the morning of Friday, July 16, 2021, someone stole Shorty Breaux’s bike. The bike was located outside the Royal Palace Casino on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur. The suspect is a white male that was wearing a red baseball cap and black backpack and pushing a mini dirt bike. The suspect placed the dirt bike in the basket of Shorty’s bike and rode off heading east on Old Spanish Trail.