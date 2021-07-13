Construction starting this week on Franklin’s new Mill City whitewater park
FRANKLIN — Come September, kayakers could be riding waves on the Winnipesaukee River at New England’s first whitewater park. Construction is expected to begin this week on the first phase of Mill City Park, which officials say may eventually attract as many as 150,000 visitors a year to the city. The downtown park’s first element will be an in-water structure that creates a wave that can be kayaked, surfed or rafted.www.unionleader.com
