Three men dead, a fourth injured, after gunfire erupts at a house party in Castroville. Plus: A man shot in broad daylight in Salinas.

Three men are dead and a fourth was wounded after gunfire erupted early this morning at a house party in Castroville. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office received the call about the shooting at 1:30am, and as of this afternoon, investigators were still gathering evidence at the scene, which office spokesperson Chief Deputy John Thornburg describes as "a real mess." Meanwhile, the investigation is being hampered because party attendees scattered when deputies arrived.www.montereycountyweekly.com
