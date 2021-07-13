Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

I Promise It’s Easy to Daily Drive a Sports Car

By Chase Bierenkoven
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Turns out, you can daily drive a sports car. Well, at least you can daily drive a Carbon Schwartz Metallic 2004 BMW M3. Now, I’m here to report that daily sports car life is a possibility, and may not require the litany of sacrifices it once did, with some exceptions. Moreover, you used to have to be a total masochist to drive anything remotely sporty daily. Now, advances in modern tech and suspension have made it more than possible to daily drive a sports car. I promise.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Cars#Sports Sedans#Tech#M3#Honda#Vw#Gti#E46
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Cars
News Break
Sports
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

3 of the Most Reliable Sports Cars Under $40,000 According to Consumer Reports

There’s nothing more thrilling than taking the wheel of a new sports car and taking on the open road ahead. But what if you’re in the market for a sports car that’s both reliable and affordable? While you might think your car buying options are slim, that’s not true at all. Let’s talk about the three most reliable sports cars under $40,000, according to Consumer Reports.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Cadillac Car Lineup: What's New for the Luxury Sport Sedans

With the XTS and CT6 gone, cars are becoming somewhat of an endangered species over at Cadillac. Even so, the still-fresh CT4 and CT5 luxury sport sedans should be enough to tantalize buyers looking for an upscale and entertaining ride. In order to entice buyers partial to segment leaders, Cadillac is updating the CT4 and CT5 for the 2022 model year. Here's what's new for these two models.
CarsArs Technica

What’s it like to drive a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport... in traffic?

I'm not sure anything can adequately prepare you to drive a modern Bugatti. If the thought of more than a megawatt of power under your right foot isn't daunting enough, there's the price tag. The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport that we tested goes for $3,959,000. All press test drives require the presence of a chaperone—in our case, the affable Butch Leitzinger, one of a handful of racing drivers that Bugatti employs for this reason.
CarsTelegraph

Why this pre-war Aston Martin sports car worth £495,000 is hard to drive, but full of charm

Aston Martin is celebrating the centenary of its oldest surviving vehicle with three unique tribute cars. Each one is a ‘retrofied’ version of the modern Vantage Roadster and costs more than £185,000. The A3 model was only the third car to roll off the original Aston production line at Abingdon Road, Kensington in 1921. Despite modest power of just 11hp, the two-seater later lapped Brooklands circuit at an incredible 84mph.
Carsmilwaukeesun.com

Honda Civic Modified To Look Like Lamborghini By Owner In Rajasthan

Though any form of aftermarket modification of any vehicle in India other than its stock form is illegal, the aftermarket industry in the country is still a thriving one. In another beautiful case of modified design and engineering by a customization workshop, a Honda Civic has been transformed into a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
CarsJalopnik

Hemi Dodge Charger Pickup Kit Puts The Bed On The Ground Like Its Future Owner

U.S. enthusiasts have long yearned after the forbidden fruit of international utes, now suffering a drought of local comparable cars pairing the utility of a pickup bed with the footprint of a sedan left by the collapse of the El Camino and Subaru Baja markets long ago. Now, a kit attempts to keep the dream alive, this time with the Dodge Charger.
Carscarwow.co.uk

New Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch rendered: price, specs and release date

Toyota could be developing a new GR Corolla inspired by the fantastic four-wheel-drive rally-bred GR Yaris. An upcoming GR Corolla could come with the GR Yaris’s powerful 261hp motor and chassis upgrades, which could make it the perfect alternative to the likes of the VW Golf GTI and Honda Civic Type R.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

I'll Be Daily Driving a 2021 Audi RS6 For a Year. What Do You Want to Know?

I've owned the über-wagon for four months now and it's been great. I’ve been in love with high-performance wagons all my life, as I suspect is the case with most people who have petrol running through their veins. There is something about the melding of the utilitarian form of a station wagon with the powertrain of a supercar that is eternally enticing. As such, I have considered the Audi S and RS line of wagons—or Avants in Audi-speak—the top of my automotive food chain since I was old enough to drool over cars (which coincided with my ability to drool). And now I finally own one in the form of the 2021 Audi RS6 Avant. Not in Europe. Here, in the United States of America.
CarsAutoExpress

New Vauxhall Corsa-e Griffin brings more kit for a lower starting price

Vauxhall has added a new ‘Griffin’ trim level to the Corsa-e lineup, bringing styling tweaks and more standard kit to Britain’s best-selling small electric car. The Vauxhall Corsa-e Griffin sits above SE Nav Premium spec when it comes to the level of equipment on offer, yet the new model undercuts it on price in a bid to strengthen the Corsa-e as a value proposition.
CarsJalopnik

The Toyota Supra A91-CF Is The Most Expensive New Supra Ever

Remember that special edition Toyota Supra with a carbon fiber body kit that the company was only going to make 600 of? If you were waiting on pricing for it don’t worry, it’s as expensive as you were probably thinking. Cars Direct reports that a dealer order guide shows the Supra A91-CF will start at $64,275.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Toyota Tundra Shows Power Sliding Rear Window In New Teaser

It was nearly two months ago when Toyota originally teased the new Tundra and yet the pickup still has the "coming soon" status, even after a massive leak. To ease the wait, yet another preview has been released, this time focusing on the dual-pane panoramic sunroof. A video released on social media initially puts the spotlight on the same feature before then the camera moves to confirm one of the truck's party pieces has been retained.
CarsTop Speed

This 1969 Ford Mustang Started Life as a Hyundai Accent

Many car enthusiasts lust after a high-performance supercar or a classic muscle car. Sadly, both are out of most people’s reach. This, in turn, creates a market niche for studios specializing in building replicas. After showing us their Honda Civic-based Lamborghini Aventador project, Dream Customs India is now showing us something even more bizarre. I’m sure you’re familiar with the 1969 Ford Mustang – a car that has achieved global stardom. The Indian studio has taken a 2009 Hyundai Accent – a fairly modern economy car - and turned it into a somewhat convincing clone of the 1969 Pony car. We’ll let you be the judge.
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

First Drive: Why the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Is in a Class of Its Own

I’ve never been impressed with high-performance SUVs and crossovers. They promise a sports car’s driving experience without compromising passenger space and utility, yet most are nothing more than a more powerful engine and an upgraded wheel-and-tire package splashed with a handful of obligatory cosmetic enhancements to justify a premium window sticker. While they are unquestionably quicker than standard models, and they may circle a highway onramp a bit faster, their synthetic and ungainly driving dynamics don’t raise my enthusiast pulse a single beat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy