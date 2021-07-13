I Promise It’s Easy to Daily Drive a Sports Car

I've owned the über-wagon for four months now and it's been great. I’ve been in love with high-performance wagons all my life, as I suspect is the case with most people who have petrol running through their veins. There is something about the melding of the utilitarian form of a station wagon with the powertrain of a supercar that is eternally enticing. As such, I have considered the Audi S and RS line of wagons—or Avants in Audi-speak—the top of my automotive food chain since I was old enough to drool over cars (which coincided with my ability to drool). And now I finally own one in the form of the 2021 Audi RS6 Avant. Not in Europe. Here, in the United States of America.