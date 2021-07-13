Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Could miss another season
Klefbom (shoulder) has a "very slim chance" at playing during the 2021-22 season, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports. Klefbom already missed the entire 2020-21 campaign with a shoulder injury that wasn't surgically repaired until late March. He tallied 34 points in 62 games during the 2019-20 season while averaging over 25 minutes of ice time. Edmonton's acquisition of Duncan Keith would lessen the blow of the 27-year-old being absent for another year.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0