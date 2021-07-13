Cancel
Treasuries Close Nearly Unchanged After Last Friday's Pullback

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 15 days ago

Following the pullback seen in the previous session, treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Monday. Bond prices bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before closing nearly flat. As a s result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 1.363 percent.

forextv.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasuries#Pullback#Inflation#Federal Reserve Chair#The Treasury Department#The Labor Department#Instaforex Company
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise on Dollar Weakness

Gold prices moved slightly higher on Tuesday as the dollar tumbled, paving the way for higher gold prices. U.S. Yields moved lower following a softer than expected U.S. Durable Goods orders report released by the Commerce Department. The Federal Reserve started its 2-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Expectations are for the fed to keep rates unchanged.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounded by $1,790 and $1,812 ahead of Fed

XAU/USD is fluctuating in a tight range on Tuesday. Gold continues to trade near the 100-day SMA. Focus shifts to macroeconomic data releases from US. The gold price remains pressured within a sideways channel after failing to break into the prior day's resistance between $1,808/12 convincingly nor the support within the $1,790s. However, XAU/USD is around 0.2% higher on the day so far and has moved between a low of $1,793 and a high of $1,805.29.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY drops below 110.00 after uninspiring US data

USD/JPY is edging lower for the second straight day on Tuesday. Durable Goods Orders in US rose less than expected in June. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory near 92.50. The USD/JPY pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session on Tuesday and touched its...
StocksMinneapolis Star Tribune

Tech leads stocks lower on Wall Street, easing off records

Drops in big technology companies led stocks broadly lower on Wall Street, easing major indexes off the latest record highs they set a day earlier. Markets have been choppy as investors try to get a clearer picture of how well the economy is recovering from the pandemic and how the Federal Reserve will eventually ease up on its support for low interest rates. The central bank is meeting Tuesday and will release its latest statement on Wednesday.
Businesskitco.com

Gold steady, silver sinks sharply as FOMC meeting begins

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are near steady and silver dropped sharply to a nearly four-month low in...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks end higher on solid GDP data, Wall St gains

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by solid domestic economic data and overnight gains on Wall Street ahead of major tech companies’ earnings and the Federal Reserve policy meeting. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Treasuries Move To The Upside Ahead Of Fed Announcement

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session modestly higher, treasuries saw some further upside during trading on Tuesday. Bond prices moved to the upside early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 4.2 basis points to 1.234 percent.
Businesskitco.com

Modest price gains for gold as FOMC on deck

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are trading firmer in early U.S. dealings Tuesday, seeing just a bit of...
BusinessNBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Fall With Fed Policy Meeting Underway

U.S. Treasury yields fell Tuesday with the Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting underway. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to 1.236% by 4:15 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 3.7 basis points to 1.888%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01 percentage points.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar weaker as Fed looms

The dollar fell, despite a generalized dismal mood. Global stocks edged lower, while demand for government bonds increased, pushing yields lower. Market players were cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. The central bank will likely maintain its monetary policy on hold, with the focus on when and how they will start retrieving monetary support.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Plunges into Technical Support Ahead of FOMC

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Near-term Trade Levels for FOMC. US Dollarupdated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. USD correction testing monthly open support ahead Fed interest rate decision. Support at 92.35, 92 (key) - Resistance 92.77, bearish invalidation 92.90. The US Dollar Index plunged more than...
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Retreats Amid Weak Durable Goods Orders Data

The U.S. dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, after a data showed that the nation’s durable goods orders rose less than expected in June. Investors look ahead to the Fed meeting beginning today for more clues regarding the timing of tapering the stimulus program.
Marketsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dollar falls with the Fed in the spotlight

NEW YORK, Jul 27 (Reuters) – The dollar was lower Tuesday against a basket of even currencies as investors avoided making big bets before the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting ended. * The greenback was down 0.254% at 92.371 as of 1535 GMT, not that far from its three-and-a-half...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Flips Net Long, CAD, AUD & GBP See Large Sellers - COT Report

US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, COT Report –Analysis. US Dollar Flips Net Long, CAD, AUD & GBP See Large Sellers. In the most recent CFTC report, sentiment in the USD has flipped net long for the first time since March 2020. The shift had arguably been a long time coming, given various reflation trades had peaked in the months prior while a hawkish Federal Reserve had also aided the upside in the greenback. The past week saw a wave of USD buying ($4.4bln) in response to the deterioration in risk sentiment with the bulk of the move against the Euro.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slightly down after solid 2-year note auction, ahead of Fed

* U.S. 2-year note auction shows solid results * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield hits record low * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation falls * Fed policy meeting this week in focus (Adds new comment, 2-year note auction results, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped in choppy trading on Monday, recovering a bit from sharper falls in the Asian session and tracking shifts in risk appetite, with investors cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. A solid two-year note auction added to some bids in Treasuries, analysts said. "There are some residual concerns about COVID, about U.S.-China relations. And so that drove yields much lower in the morning," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "It didn't seem to last. But volume is relatively thin in summer markets." Earlier in the session, U.S. yields dropped following steep losses in Chinese stocks on worries over tighter regulations in the world's second largest economy. Chinese blue chips shed 3.2% in the biggest daily decline since March, as the education and property sectors were battered due to concerns over tighter government rules. Also on Monday, the U.S. Treasury auctioned $60 billion in 2-year notes, with solid results. The yield was 0.213%, compared with the when-issued or expected rate of 0.217% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to receive a slightly lower yield for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, another gauge of demand, was 2.47, below both last month's 2.54 and the 2.53 average. "You rarely see a 2-year auction struggle for demand just because their rates have been stable," said TD's Goldberg. "You tend to see the same buyers show up in the two-year note auction. Because rates have been steady the last few months, when one needs a two-year note, they will just buy it." In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.272% from 1.285% late on Friday. U.S. 30-year yields were slightly lower at 1.922% from Friday's 1.924%. Post-auction, U.S. 2-year note yields were down at 0.196% , compared with 0.2% last Friday. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.12% on Monday, as investors bought the instrument with the yield on nominal 10-year Treasuries continuing to trade below the expected inflation rate. U.S. 10-year TIPS yield was last at -1.117%. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was down at 2.391% from Friday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. Investors are also focused on this week's Fed meeting. The U.S. central bank meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and, while no change in policy is expected, market participants will look to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to clarify what substantial further progress on employment would look like. Treasury supply is also in the spotlight this week. The Treasury is selling $61 billion in 5-year notes on Tuesday and $62 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday. July 26 Monday 1:56 PM New York/1756 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-221/256 0.1961 -0.004 Three-year note 100 0.375 0.000 Five-year note 100-200/256 0.7133 -0.004 Seven-year note 101-132/256 1.0228 -0.009 10-year note 103-60/256 1.2729 -0.012 20-year bond 106-188/256 1.8425 -0.003 30-year bond 110-60/256 1.9222 -0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Outlook Ahead of US Data

Buy the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3900. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700. Set a sell-stop at 1.3780 and a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3850. The GBP/USD rose to the highest level in more than a week ahead of the latest US consumer confidence data and Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The pair rose to 1.3820, which is about 1.83% above the lowest level last week.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Treasuries Close Modestly Higher But Well Off Best Levels

(RTTNews) - After trending lower over the past few sessions, treasuries regained some ground during trading on Monday. Bond prices pulled back after seeing initial strength but managed to close modestly higher. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1 basis point to 1.276 percent.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher ahead of Fed meeting

* U.S. 2-year note auction shows solid results * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield hits record low * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation falls * Fed's policy meeting this week in focus (Recasts, adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted higher in choppy trading on Monday, recovering from sharp falls earlier in the session and tracking shifts in risk appetite, with investors cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. A solid U.S. two-year note auction earlier added to some bids in Treasuries, before losing steam. "The 2-year auction was met with a reasonable reception and given the link between 5-year yields and lift-off expectations, we’ll be closely watching Tuesday's Treasury auction for any indication of a market lean ahead of (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell's press conference," said BMO Capital Markets rates strategists Ian Lyngen and Ben Jeffery in a research note. The Fed's two-day policy meeting starts on Tuesday, concluding on Wednesday with a possible policy decision and a news conference by Powell on Wednesday. The Treasury is selling $61 billion in 5-year notes on Tuesday and $62 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday. Earlier in the global session, U.S. yields dropped following steep losses in Chinese stocks on worries over tighter regulations in the world's second-largest economy. Chinese blue chips shed 3.2% in the biggest daily decline since March, as the education and property sectors were battered due to concerns over tighter government rules. The U.S. Treasury's auction of $60 billion in 2-year notes, meanwhile, had solid results. The yield was 0.213%, compared with the when-issued or expected rate of 0.217% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to receive a slightly lower yield for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.47, below both last month's 2.54 and the 2.53 average. "You rarely see a 2-year auction struggle for demand just because their rates have been stable," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. In late afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.293% from 1.285% late on Friday. U.S. 30-year yields were up at 1.941% from Friday's 1.924%. Post-auction, U.S. 2-year note yields were down at 0.196% , compared with 0.2% last Friday. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.12% on Monday, as investors bought the instrument with the yield on nominal 10-year Treasuries continuing to trade below the expected inflation rate. U.S. 10-year TIPS yield was last at -1.119%. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was down at 2.416% from Friday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. Investors are also focused on this week's Fed meeting, though analysts expect no change in policy. "Given Fed Chair Powell's focus on downside risk in recent testimony and in the June press conference, we believe the surge in the Delta variant will combine with the headwinds from supply shortages and bottlenecks to leave the FOMC firmly on hold," Action Economics said in its latest blog. July 26 Monday 3:56PM New York / 1956 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-221/256 0.1961 -0.004 Three-year note 99-254/256 0.3776 0.003 Five-year note 100-188/256 0.723 0.006 Seven-year note 101-106/256 1.0379 0.006 10-year note 103-20/256 1.2896 0.005 20-year bond 106-120/256 1.858 0.013 30-year bond 109-220/256 1.9379 0.014 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Steve Orlofsky and Dan Grebler)
Businessdtnpf.com

Oil, Stocks Gain as Traders Position Ahead of FOMC Meeting

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Monday's session mostly higher, supported by a sharp drop in the U.S. Dollar Index and near record-high equity valuations as traders positioned ahead of what could be a pivotal meeting by the Federal Open Market Committee, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expectations are for the U.S. central bank to continue with accommodative monetary policy despite signs of slowing economic growth and rising inflation.

